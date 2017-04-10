Eleven Santa Monica Businesses Win Sustainable Quality Awards
A seafood restaurant on the pier, a manufacturer of digital audio interfaces, a designer of pre-fab homes and a high-end shopping mall are the winners of Santa Monica's 2017 Sustainable Quality Award Grand Prizes, award officials announced Tuesday. The 22nd annual awards -- which are sponsored by the City and Chamber of Commerce -- recognize local businesses that "demonstrate excellence in helping Santa Monica continue to move toward a more sustainable future," officials said.
