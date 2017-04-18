Downtown News Up for Five State Journalism Awards
Every spring, the California Newspaper Publishers Association hands out prizes in its Better Newspapers Contest. This year, Los Angeles Downtown News is up for five top awards, including General Excellence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Downtown News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fresno Shooter
|30 min
|Waikiki murderers
|2
|A Beverly Hills Developer Has Held Three Acres ...
|1 hr
|Canada Bad 2
|1
|Top Millionaire dating tips: How to find true l...
|7 hr
|Miss LaTrina
|4
|312 New Summer Prostitutes Arrive
|7 hr
|Sgt Blootoe
|1
|Thousands march in Los Angeles to demand releas...
|9 hr
|right guard
|4
|15-year-old critical in shooting near LAPD station
|10 hr
|Hey Dude
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,969
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC