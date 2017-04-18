Downtown News Up for Five State Journ...

Downtown News Up for Five State Journalism Awards

Every spring, the California Newspaper Publishers Association hands out prizes in its Better Newspapers Contest. This year, Los Angeles Downtown News is up for five top awards, including General Excellence.

