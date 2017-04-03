Daily Press, Desert Dispatch journali...

Daily Press, Desert Dispatch journalists honored for their work

The Daily Press and Desert Dispatch received notification Friday that both newspapers have first- or second-place winners in the 2016 California Newspaper Publishers Association's Better Newspapers contest. The precise placement of the winners won't be revealed until the CNPA Press Summit and Awards Luncheon on May 20 at Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel.

