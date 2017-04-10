County Board Supports Santa Monica Re...

County Board Supports Santa Monica Representative's a Sensitive Locations Policya for Immigrants

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: The LookOut news

Sheila Kuehl, the Santa Monica resident who represents the city and the surrounding area on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, wants to limit the federal government's ability to investigate immigration matters and enforce related laws. The board voted 4-1 on Tuesday to approve a proposal co-written by Kuehl and Supervisor Hilda Solis to establish a "Countywide Sensitive Locations Policy."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The LookOut news.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) 9 hr haHaha 831
Steak N Shake in Santa Monica rumored to Sellin... 12 hr Sergio East Nieves 1
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 13 hr Frogface Kate 63
Security Paving, Sun Valley Ca,,, Water wasting... (Jan '14) 20 hr vtajoe 6
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 20 hr Leslie 20,956
2013 Disabled Army Veteran Kicked Off US- Airw... Fri Jan 1
Fathom the hypocrisy of a government Thu Jose 2
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,680 • Total comments across all topics: 280,304,653

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC