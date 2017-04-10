County Board Supports Santa Monica Representative's a Sensitive Locations Policya for Immigrants

Sheila Kuehl, the Santa Monica resident who represents the city and the surrounding area on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, wants to limit the federal government's ability to investigate immigration matters and enforce related laws. The board voted 4-1 on Tuesday to approve a proposal co-written by Kuehl and Supervisor Hilda Solis to establish a "Countywide Sensitive Locations Policy."

