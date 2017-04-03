Cooder, Bragg, Stewart perform on Folk Awards tonight

Ry Cooder, Billy Bragg and Al Stewart are among the stars performing on the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards which air tonight on BBC 4. "In divisive times, the real enemy is cynicism," Billy Bragg declares in the star-studded Folk Awards concert recorded at London's Royal Albert Hall on Wednesday last, April 5. Bragg performs Woody's song, I Ain't Got No Home and also quotes his hero : "I hate a song that makes you think that you're not any good." The legendary Ry Cooder from Santa Monica California also performs, the man responsible for bringing the world the seductive and sultry sounds of the Buena Vista Social Club, as detailed in Wim Wenders' spell-binding documentary.

