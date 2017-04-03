Consumer Watchdog says oil companies ...

Consumer Watchdog says oil companies should pick up the bill for Gov. Browna s gas tax

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

Gov. Jerry Brown's proposed gas tax to fix California's crumbling roads, freeways and bridges should be paid by the oil companies that are reaping massive profits, not by consumers who are routinely gouged at the pump, a Santa Monica-based consumer advocate said Tuesday. Consumer Watchdog sent a letter to California legislators this week urging Brown to shift the burden to the oil companies that have amassed huge profits in California while motorists pay significantly higher gas prices than the rest of the nation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar 17 min APPLEBEES INGLEWOOD 19
Yep...it really could be the IRS calling and no... 18 hr Janice 1
maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16) Tue Curios CO 100
Review: Cal State L.A. Metrolink Station Tue CAL STATE LA METR... 1
Review: LA Union Station Metrolink Tue LA UNION STATION 1
Review: The Forum Mon INGLEWOOD FORUM 1
Review: Hollywood Park at Los Angeles Rams Stadium Mon LOS ANGELES RAMS 1
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,189 • Total comments across all topics: 280,075,811

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC