Consumer Watchdog says oil companies should pick up the bill for Gov. Browna s gas tax
Gov. Jerry Brown's proposed gas tax to fix California's crumbling roads, freeways and bridges should be paid by the oil companies that are reaping massive profits, not by consumers who are routinely gouged at the pump, a Santa Monica-based consumer advocate said Tuesday. Consumer Watchdog sent a letter to California legislators this week urging Brown to shift the burden to the oil companies that have amassed huge profits in California while motorists pay significantly higher gas prices than the rest of the nation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
