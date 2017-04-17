CNS Oncology Publishes Data Suggestin...

CNS Oncology Publishes Data Suggesting S ...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Financial Mirror

Novocure announced today that data from a post hoc analysis of the EF-14 pivotal phase 3 clinical trial of Optune in combination with temozolomide for the treatment of newly diagnosed glioblastoma have been published in CNS Oncology . The objective of the pre-specified post hoc analysis was to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Optune when added to physician's best choice second-line treatment after first disease recurrence among patients enrolled in the EF-14 trial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Financial Mirror.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr no vote 20,963
Review: Los Angeles Union Station 9 hr LOS ANGELES UNION... 28
Romel Esmail & Bella Esmail Moore - Wanted By U... 10 hr Romel Esmail 1
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 11 hr Trump 4,538
News Proposed high-speed railroad getting more suppo... Mon Trainass 1
News Thousands march in Los Angeles to demand releas... Sun StiffUpperLip 2
Steak N Shake in Santa Monica rumored to Sellin... Apr 14 Sergio East Nieves 1
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,004 • Total comments across all topics: 280,378,905

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC