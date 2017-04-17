CNS Oncology Publishes Data Suggesting S ...
Novocure announced today that data from a post hoc analysis of the EF-14 pivotal phase 3 clinical trial of Optune in combination with temozolomide for the treatment of newly diagnosed glioblastoma have been published in CNS Oncology . The objective of the pre-specified post hoc analysis was to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Optune when added to physician's best choice second-line treatment after first disease recurrence among patients enrolled in the EF-14 trial.
