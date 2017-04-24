Class Act: Los Angeles Master Choral,...

Class Act: Los Angeles Master Choral, LA Chamber Orchestra and LA Phil look to wrap up the season

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Redlands Daily Facts

Classical music's 2017-18 season is rounding the bend into the home stretch, with many groups planning penultimate or final concerts during the next few weeks. An eclectic collection of spirituals and other music will be performed by the Los Angeles Master Chorale on April 30 at Walt Disney Concert Hall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Corrupt Court (Oct '08) 7 hr waste of skin 46
Review: Hollywood Park at Los Angeles Rams Stadium 8 hr LOS ANGELES RAMS 4
Review: McDonald's 8 hr MCDONALDS INGLEWOOD 2
Review: Church's Chicken 8 hr CHURCHS CHICKEN I... 2
Review: Taco Bell 9 hr TACO BELL INGLEWOOD 2
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 10 hr NKOTBLOCC 4,544
News Obama helps raise campaign cash for Democrats a... (Oct '14) 11 hr Swedenforever of ... 12
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,698 • Total comments across all topics: 280,534,972

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC