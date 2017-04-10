City Seeks Input for Santa Monica Bea...

City Seeks Input for Santa Monica Beach Trail Improvements

Those wishing to weigh in on the long-awaited project to improve walking and biking along Santa Monica Beach have ten days to participate in an online survey. Available in English or Spanish at www.tiny.cc/SurveyNorthBeachTrail , the survey will measure "the Beach Trail users' perceptions of safety, comfort, and desired access points along the Beach Trail between Bay Street and the north city limits," City officials said.

