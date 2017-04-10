City Seeks Input for Santa Monica Beach Trail Improvements
Those wishing to weigh in on the long-awaited project to improve walking and biking along Santa Monica Beach have ten days to participate in an online survey. Available in English or Spanish at www.tiny.cc/SurveyNorthBeachTrail , the survey will measure "the Beach Trail users' perceptions of safety, comfort, and desired access points along the Beach Trail between Bay Street and the north city limits," City officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The LookOut news.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|L.A.P.D. Sean Dinse Leads an investigation in a...
|1 hr
|Newsroom_LA
|2
|Review: Wendy's
|2 hr
|WENDYS INGLEWOOD
|4
|Review: CVS Pharmacy
|2 hr
|CVS PHARMACY INGL...
|20
|Woodland Hills (LAPD) Officer Sean Dinse Two Fe...
|5 hr
|Newsroom_LA
|2
|A U.S. Postmaster Reported a Homeless man for A...
|6 hr
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|(L.A.P.D.) Two Felonies 2 Arrests, Homeless Enc...
|6 hr
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|Waikiki murderers
|20,947
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC