City Child-Care Subsidies for Needy in Santa Monica Fall Short

Demand for City-funded subsidies to help pay for child care has jumped more than 50 percent in the last fiscal year, far exceeding the $867,500 earmarked to help financially-pressed Santa Monica families, according to a report released Tuesday. As the City begins creating a new biennial budget -- the current one tops $1 billion -- the report says Santa Monica's city government lacks "sufficient resources" to meet the rising demand for affordable child care.

