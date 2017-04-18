Cautious Hope for Proposed Citizen Committee on Santa Monica City Employee Costs

Just a day after being recommended, a novel new City proposal for a citizen committee to help delve into high compensation for City of Santa Monica employees was already getting early reviews -- and an applicant -- on Tuesday. "It's not optimal," said Dominick Gomez, a member of Northeast Neighbors, a neighborhood association that, with others, has been sharply critical of City employee compensation -- among the highest for California municipalities .

