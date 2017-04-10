Catching Sight of Thelma & Louise to ...

Catching Sight of Thelma & Louise to World Premiere at Cate Film Festival

Far Beyond Film is delighted to announce that "Cinema At The Edge" film festival in Santa Monica, California, will host the World Premiere of CATCHING SIGHT OF THELMA & LOUISE on April 30, 2017. CATE offers the perfect launching pad for a film about "Thelma & Louise" propelling it Over the Edge and Out into the World.

