California's kindergarten vaccination...

California's kindergarten vaccination rates hit new high

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: San Jose Mercury News

State Senators Ben Allen, D-Santa Monica, right and Richard Pan, D-Sacramento, co-authored Senate Bill 277, signed into law in 2015 by Gov. Jerry Brown. It requires nearly all California school children to be vaccinated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr Big dog 20,953
Fathom the hypocrisy of a government 9 hr Jose 2
Review: Wendy's 18 hr WENDYS INGLEWOOD 20
Breaking Down the Homeless, LAPD Officer Sean D... Tue Newsroom_LA 1
The Woodland Hills Transient Crackdown L.A.P.D.... Tue Newsroom_LA 2
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) Tue West COvina HomosK 4,534
L.A.P.D. Sean Dinse Leads an investigation in a... Apr 10 Newsroom_LA 2
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,595 • Total comments across all topics: 280,278,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC