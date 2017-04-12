California's kindergarten vaccination rates hit new high
State Senators Ben Allen, D-Santa Monica, right and Richard Pan, D-Sacramento, co-authored Senate Bill 277, signed into law in 2015 by Gov. Jerry Brown. It requires nearly all California school children to be vaccinated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Big dog
|20,953
|Fathom the hypocrisy of a government
|9 hr
|Jose
|2
|Review: Wendy's
|18 hr
|WENDYS INGLEWOOD
|20
|Breaking Down the Homeless, LAPD Officer Sean D...
|Tue
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|The Woodland Hills Transient Crackdown L.A.P.D....
|Tue
|Newsroom_LA
|2
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Tue
|West COvina HomosK
|4,534
|L.A.P.D. Sean Dinse Leads an investigation in a...
|Apr 10
|Newsroom_LA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC