California Man Sentenced to Prison for Piloting Private Jets without a Type Rating

A California man was sentenced to 10 months in prison for illegally piloting Cessna Citation and Falcon 10 jets for paying passengers. On April 27, 2016, Arnold Gerald Leto III was arrested on federal charges of illegally piloting a private airplane from Los Angeles to Las Vegas without a pilot's license.

