California Man Sentenced to Prison for Piloting Private Jets without a Type Rating
A California man was sentenced to 10 months in prison for illegally piloting Cessna Citation and Falcon 10 jets for paying passengers. On April 27, 2016, Arnold Gerald Leto III was arrested on federal charges of illegally piloting a private airplane from Los Angeles to Las Vegas without a pilot's license.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Flying.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16)
|52 min
|INGLEWOOD LANES B...
|93
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Postman7
|20,984
|Concealed weapons law and public safety... (Apr '06)
|8 hr
|Citizens Patrol Guy
|6
|"United Online Collections Division" (Mar '09)
|10 hr
|Jandaalex
|51
|Los Angeles Metro Crenshaw Line
|11 hr
|LA METRO CRENSHAW...
|5
|City of Inglewood
|11 hr
|INGLEWOOD CALIFORNIA
|3
|'Californication' house sells for a Venice-reco...
|11 hr
|other
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC