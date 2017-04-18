Bill Kemp's 1967 Fairlane is a Cross-Country Traveler
There are many reasons why we enthusiasts own cars like Bill Kemp's 1967 Fairlane. Some people love the hunt - searching for the next project, bench racing, and selling it off for the next twinkle in their eye.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hot Rod Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Los Angeles Metro Gold Line
|13 min
|LA METRO GOLD LINE
|12
|Obama helps raise campaign cash for Democrats a... (Oct '14)
|25 min
|Native Indian
|10
|Los Angeles Metro Blue Line
|11 hr
|LA METRO BLUE LINE
|5
|Los Angeles Metro Red Line
|11 hr
|LA METRO RED LINE
|13
|San Pedro man convicted in murder case (Sep '10)
|17 hr
|tellinitlikeitis
|82
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|17 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,971
|LAPD, family both trying to find man missing 4 ... (Oct '09)
|19 hr
|I win GOOD
|7
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC