Assimilate Announces New Scratch VR Suite 8.6

ASSIMILATE achieves another virtual reality breakthrough with its SCRATCH VR Suite 8.6, the new version of its real-time post-production tools and workflow for VR/360 content. With added GPU stitching of 360-video and ambisonic-audio support, as well as live streaming, and more.

