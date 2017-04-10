Assimilate Announces New Scratch VR Suite 8.6
ASSIMILATE achieves another virtual reality breakthrough with its SCRATCH VR Suite 8.6, the new version of its real-time post-production tools and workflow for VR/360 content. With added GPU stitching of 360-video and ambisonic-audio support, as well as live streaming, and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadcastNewsroom.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breaking Down the Homeless, LAPD Officer Sean D...
|3 hr
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|The Woodland Hills Transient Crackdown L.A.P.D....
|3 hr
|Newsroom_LA
|2
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|4 hr
|West COvina HomosK
|4,534
|Fathom the hypocrisy of a government
|12 hr
|Joan
|1
|Review: Wendy's
|15 hr
|WENDYS INGLEWOOD
|7
|L.A.P.D. Sean Dinse Leads an investigation in a...
|23 hr
|Newsroom_LA
|2
|Review: CVS Pharmacy
|23 hr
|CVS PHARMACY INGL...
|20
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC