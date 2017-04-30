As gentrification pushed blacks out of a seaside enclave, some used...
Cousins Petronia Dabbs, 71, and Mary McElmore, 83, on Brooks Avenue where they both grew up. Both women own homes that they refuse to sell to developers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 min
|honest assessment
|20,982
|Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16)
|7 hr
|INGLEWOOD LANES B...
|61
|Concealed weapons law and public safety... (Apr '06)
|8 hr
|Citizens Patrol Guy
|4
|maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16)
|12 hr
|Norcal650
|102
|Gay pride parade to be replaced by anti-Trump p...
|12 hr
|Dfghkksfhkfjhhh
|10
|Fresno Shooter
|12 hr
|Mogsoggindog
|3
|Steak N Shake in Santa Monica rumored to Sellin...
|Apr 14
|Sergio East Nieves
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC