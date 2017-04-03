Arrival Of Mountain Lion Kitten In Sa...

Arrival Of Mountain Lion Kitten In Santa Monica Hills Highlights The Issue Of Cats' Limited Space

Meet southern California's newest star: a four-week old mountain lion kitten that the National Park Service has already tagged. The little female was tagged while she was alone in her den while her mother was out hunting somewhere in the Santa Monica Mountains.

