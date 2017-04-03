Are your housing costs sky high? A new fight over California rent control is coming
City Councilman Steve Hansen says Sacramento and other communities where rents are rising need more housing assistance from the state. Soo Lee at her home in midtown Sacramento on March 24. Housing advocates say the governor and Legislature are ignoring the plight of many low-income renters, who increasingly are facing retaliatory evictions, massive rent increases and other tactics to get them out of valuable real estate in the state's tightest housing markets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16)
|3 hr
|Curios CO
|100
|Review: Cal State L.A. Metrolink Station
|6 hr
|CAL STATE LA METR...
|1
|Review: LA Union Station Metrolink
|6 hr
|LA UNION STATION
|1
|Review: Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar
|6 hr
|INGLEWOOD APPLEBEES
|12
|Review: The Forum
|15 hr
|INGLEWOOD FORUM
|1
|Review: Hollywood Park at Los Angeles Rams Stadium
|15 hr
|LOS ANGELES RAMS
|1
|Los Angeles Metro Brown Line
|15 hr
|LA METRO BROWN LINE
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC