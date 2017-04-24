April saw a string of new hotel openi...

April saw a string of new hotel openings worldwide

April was a big month for the international hospitality industry, with over 200 hotels opening their doors in the fourth month of 2017. 211 new properties with a combined key-count of 45,111 welcomed guests this month, a clear testament to the good health of the tourism and hotel industry.

