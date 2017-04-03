Annenberg's Fabled Sunnylands Estate Topic of Talk at Santa Monica Library
Sunnylands, the fabled winter home built by Walter and Leonore Annenberg, whose foundation helped salvage what would become Santa Monica's public beach house, will be the subject of a talk at the Main Library this month. The talk by the Sunnylands' director Janice Lyle -- whose new book "Sunnylands: America's Midcentury Masterpiece," explores the architecture and history of the estate -- will take place on Sunday, April 23, at 2 p.m. in the Main Library's MLK, Jr. Auditorium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The LookOut news.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With so much at stake, Southern California clos...
|35 min
|ThomasA
|2
|Review: Hollywood Park at Los Angeles Rams Stadium
|9 hr
|LOS ANGELES RAMS
|3
|Inglewood Towne Shopping Center
|9 hr
|INGLEWOOD TOWNE CTR
|60
|RALPH'S MARKET Manager Becomes Violent (Sep '16)
|Thu
|woodland hills co...
|15
|Pavilions 19836 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills, C... (Jan '14)
|Thu
|Iran stupid man
|23
|Rocketdyne Declassified Labs Dismantled to buil...
|Thu
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|Review: Los Angeles Union Station
|Thu
|Union Station
|5
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC