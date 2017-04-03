Annenberg's Fabled Sunnylands Estate Topic of Talk at Santa Monica Library

Sunnylands, the fabled winter home built by Walter and Leonore Annenberg, whose foundation helped salvage what would become Santa Monica's public beach house, will be the subject of a talk at the Main Library this month. The talk by the Sunnylands' director Janice Lyle -- whose new book "Sunnylands: America's Midcentury Masterpiece," explores the architecture and history of the estate -- will take place on Sunday, April 23, at 2 p.m. in the Main Library's MLK, Jr. Auditorium.

