A Whole Lot More Ramen Could Be Headed to Los Feliz Very Soon
Neighborhood favorite Saito's Sushi seems to have closed in Los Feliz. The strip mall storefront next to Garage Pizza is all papered over, and there's an ABC notice hanging in the window for a transfer of ownership.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inglewood Towne Shopping Center
|34 min
|COMING SOON JUNE ...
|56
|RALPH'S MARKET Manager Becomes Violent (Sep '16)
|14 hr
|woodland hills co...
|15
|Pavilions 19836 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills, C... (Jan '14)
|15 hr
|Iran stupid man
|23
|Rocketdyne Declassified Labs Dismantled to buil...
|18 hr
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|Review: Los Angeles Union Station
|20 hr
|Union Station
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|22 hr
|OneMore
|20,943
|Ignatiy Vishnevetsky, the Movie Critic, is a Wo...
|Thu
|Ignatiy Vishnevetsky
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC