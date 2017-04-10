A Sneak Peek at Jeremy Fox's Gorgeous New Cookbook, On Vegetables
Jeremy Fox's cookbook, On Vegetables: Modern Recipes For the Home Kitchen , has been a long time coming. The Rustic Canyon chef originally signed a book deal in 2010, based on the reputation he'd gained as chef at Ubuntu in Napa Valley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|L.A.P.D. Sean Dinse Leads an investigation in a...
|18 min
|Newsroom_LA
|2
|Review: Wendy's
|34 min
|WENDYS INGLEWOOD
|4
|Review: CVS Pharmacy
|41 min
|CVS PHARMACY INGL...
|20
|Woodland Hills (LAPD) Officer Sean Dinse Two Fe...
|4 hr
|Newsroom_LA
|2
|A U.S. Postmaster Reported a Homeless man for A...
|4 hr
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|(L.A.P.D.) Two Felonies 2 Arrests, Homeless Enc...
|4 hr
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Waikiki murderers
|20,947
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC