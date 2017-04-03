a oeParkletsa to Debut in Santa Monica

In park-starved Santa Monica, an experiment will soon test whether the populace can find the soothing power of open space in tiny spots once meant for cars. The spaces, which are called "parklets," use street parking to squeeze in no-vehicles-allowed zones for people to socialize, just relax or maybe dine.

