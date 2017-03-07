Wendy Michael's God and Sex Premieres...

Wendy Michael's God and Sex Premieres at Santa Monica Playhouse

When the road to normal is getting you nowhere, maybe it's time to take a detour. Playwright Wendy Michael's semi-autobiographic new comedy drama GOD and SEX - a Thrilling "Bi-Venture" opening Saturday March 11th in The Other Space at Santa Monica Playhouse explores what happens when you do.

