Wendy Michael's God and Sex Premieres at Santa Monica Playhouse
When the road to normal is getting you nowhere, maybe it's time to take a detour. Playwright Wendy Michael's semi-autobiographic new comedy drama GOD and SEX - a Thrilling "Bi-Venture" opening Saturday March 11th in The Other Space at Santa Monica Playhouse explores what happens when you do.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 min
|jersey city
|20,881
|International Women's Day Los Angeles
|2 hr
|Falcon
|3
|Kim kardashion
|3 hr
|Black meat
|1
|Review: Starbucks Coffee Company
|5 hr
|STARBUCKS INGLEWOOD
|1
|Review: Subway Restaurants
|5 hr
|SUBWAY INGLEWOOD
|1
|Review: Check N' Go
|5 hr
|CHECK N GO INGLEWOOD
|1
|The View is bindsided
|5 hr
|Trump Trump Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC