Weekend: Free Festival of the Kite
It's free, fluttery, and a SoCal sign of near-spring: The Festival of the Kite soars near Redondo Beach Pier on Sunday, March 12. Festival of the Kite: If you're 43 years old, and you grew up in Redondo Beach , and your family has always been sweet on high-flying nylon works of art, chances are good that you've spent your whole life going to this long-running, late-winter, totally free gathering. It is year 43 for this quintessential above-the-waves party, indeed, there shall be contests and activities, and the weather clearly has been ordered up for ideal, breezy, ocean-close, look-at-'em-twirl kite sights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Waikiki shyit water
|20,886
|International Women's Day Los Angeles
|3 hr
|Hillary Vomit
|4
|"Day without women", rally
|3 hr
|Hillary Vomit
|3
|Woodland Hills - Fry's Electronics Management C...
|6 hr
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|Review: Ross Dress for Less
|6 hr
|ROSS DRESS FOR LESS
|1
|L.A. Uses Illegal Methods, Brainwave Tumor ELF ...
|6 hr
|Newsroom_LA
|5
|Westfield Promenade Village No hanging out RF 1...
|6 hr
|Newsroom_LA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC