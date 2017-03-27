Val Kilmer defends bizarre Twitter ra...

Val Kilmer defends bizarre Twitter rant about Cate Blanchett;...

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The London Free Press

Actor Val Kilmer arrives at the 23rd Annual Simply Shakespeare Benefit reading of 'The Two Gentleman of Verona' at The Broad Stage on September 25, 2013 in Santa Monica, California. The Top Gun actor starred alongside Cate in Ron Howard's 2003 thriller The Missing, and appears to have become a great fan of her acting talent, according to a number of posts he has made about her on Twitter recently.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Starbucks Coffee Company 5 min STARBUCKS INGLEWOOD 17
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 52 min Frogface Kate 59
Review: Subway Restaurants 3 hr SUBWAY INGLEWOOD 20
Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from... 3 hr Jose 26
Review: Dairy Queen 9 hr DAIRY QUEEN INGLE... 20
I married a porn and she is a freak 9 hr Krazy glue 1
why santa monica sucks (Nov '08) Mar 13 Jonathon 2
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at March 28 at 11:51AM PDT

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Iran
  4. Oakland
  5. Afghanistan
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,089 • Total comments across all topics: 279,886,466

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC