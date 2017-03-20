Unearthing a 1930s time capsule in Pa...

Unearthing a 1930s time capsule in Pacific Palisades

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

The house was designed by Santa Monica architect John Byers, who was known for his use of the Spanish Colonial Revival style. The house was designed by Santa Monica architect John Byers, who was known for his use of the Spanish Colonial Revival style.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Ross Dress for Less 1 hr ROSS DRESS FOR LESS 10
News America Ferrera Delivers a Powerful Intersectio... 1 hr 25or6to4 2
Wiping out crime: face-scanners placed in publi... 2 hr James 1
News Jon Shevell dies at 50, star J.P. Stevens athlete (Mar '08) 3 hr Ned Wasserman 17
30 Countries Are Refusing To Take Back Illegals... 4 hr Jenny 3
California wants to secede from the US 4 hr Jenny 4
Review: Check N' Go 12 hr CHECK N GO INGLEWOOD 14
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,307 • Total comments across all topics: 279,689,253

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC