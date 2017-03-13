Top 5 Places to Celebrate St Patrick'...

Top 5 Places to Celebrate St Patrick's Day 2017

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: LA Weekly

It celebrates Irish history and myth, but it's a much bigger deal here than in Ireland. The "wear green or get pinched" trope is extremely tedious, and drunkenness is actively encouraged.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 30 min HELL YEAH 20,923
Review: Big Lots 47 min BIG LOTS INGLEWOOD 9
California wants to secede from the US 50 min Genl Forrest 2
Review: Cricket Wireless 3 hr CRICKET WIRELESS 14
News California's new education ratings tool turns s... 4 hr Solarman 3
How to Make Alkaline Water 4 hr Star 10
Kelly Hawkins is located at 12224 Slater Ave. L... 6 hr Kelly Hawkins 2
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,242 • Total comments across all topics: 279,646,813

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC