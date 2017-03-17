There's another Frank Gehry building going up in town. It's under the radar in El Segundo
A rendering of The Ascend office building at Utah and Douglas avenues in El Segundo by architect Frank Gehry. The $50 million building from Bevery Hills developer NSB Associates is raised above ground-level parking and has 80,000 square feet of creative office space.
