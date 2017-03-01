The Number of Children in L.A. Is Shr...

The Number of Children in L.A. Is Shrinking - Which Could Be a Disaster

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: LA Weekly

School board member Ref Rodriguez's Eastside district - one-seventh of the Los Angeles Unified School District - is a sprawling, crescent-shaped piece of land that manages to include Katy Perry's home in Los Feliz and the notoriously poor and corrupt cities of Vernon, Bell and Cudahy. Rodriguez maintains a satellite office in the far-flung outpost of South Gate, across the street from a Bimbo factory, in an empty school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Metro Brown Line I-5 Frwy Bridge Overpass 4 hr LA METRO BROWN LINE 4
Los Angeles Metro Brown Line light rail phase tour 4 hr LA METRO BROWN LINE 20
News Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10) 4 hr RichMont Sued 52
L.A. Uses Illegal Methods, Brainwave Tumor ELF ... 5 hr USA-1 4
News Jane Fonda reveals she was sexually abused and ... 5 hr USA-1 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 10 hr Sholyn 20,872
MEdications Benzo s opiates and more 15 hr fifi 1
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,370 • Total comments across all topics: 279,322,450

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC