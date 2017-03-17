The L.A. Marathon is Sunday. Here's what you need to know

The race starts at 6:30 a.m., with the 26.2-mile "Stadium to the Sea" route beginning at Dodger Stadium and ending at Ocean and California avenues in Santa Monica. Streets and some freeway ramps along the race route will close between 3 a.m. and 4:45 a.m. and reopen between 9:10 a.m. and 2:15 p.m., depending on the location.

