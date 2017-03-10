The L.A. architecture critic who helped bring the story of Mexican design to the U.S.
Esther McCoy at work in Santa Monica in the 1980s. A show at the Museo Jumex looks at the period she spent in Mexico.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Stater Bros. Markets
|2 hr
|STATER BROS INGLE...
|4
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Mahz
|20,899
|Gay pride parade to be replaced by anti-Trump p...
|3 hr
|25or6to4
|1
|Reward them some more God!!!
|12 hr
|doG mnaDed lyHo r...
|1
|The younger McGraw marries Playboy model Erica ... (Sep '06)
|20 hr
|Idol
|14
|Review: KFC/Kentucky Fried Chicken
|21 hr
|KFC INGLEWOOD
|15
|Moving from Baltimore to Los Angeles
|22 hr
|Truth squad
|2
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC