The Downtown LA Dining Renaissance Still Has a Ways to Go
Despite Downtown's successes, it can still be pretty pass or fail in South Park. The stretch below Olympic that pours out towards Staples Center and South LA is in the midst of a building boom, but day-to-day business can still be tight for restaurants in the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Citibank
|8 min
|CITIBANK INGLEWOOD
|9
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|16 min
|Bayonne
|20,922
|1000s of Vigilantees on way to destroy Los Ange...
|56 min
|Gabriel
|10
|Jodie Foster joins rally against Trump travel ban
|57 min
|okimar
|7
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|14 hr
|Rene Rio
|4,529
|Platt branch library Los Angeles is verbally ab...
|16 hr
|deal with it
|11
|30 Countries Are Refusing To Take Back Illegals...
|Wed
|Genl Forrest
|5
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC