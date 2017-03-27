Sweaty Betty comes to Lido Marina Vil...

Sweaty Betty comes to Lido Marina Village

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

The Lido Marina Village store is its fourth California location. Its three other stores are in Venice Beach, Santa Monica and West Hollywood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: 99 Cents Only Store 1 hr 99 Cents Only Stores 20
Patriotism on display at Trump rally in California 2 hr actorvet 1
News Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Holly F... (Oct '12) 4 hr concerned citizen 5
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 11 hr Hulie 61
Trump should deport African Americans instead o... 11 hr get out of here 21
Student has grade docked for using 'mankind' in... 23 hr Jane 1
Review: Gamestop Wed GAMESTOP INGLEWOOD 20
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at March 30 at 12:14PM PDT

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,371 • Total comments across all topics: 279,933,417

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC