State Senator Ben Allen Appointed to Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy
State Senator Ben Allen has been appointed to the governing board of the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy, his office announced Tuesday. The Conservancy, established in 1980 by the state Legislature, helps preserve more than 72,000 acres of wilderness and parkland encompassed in the nation's largest urban park, itself a 150,000-acre swath of mountains and coastline in Ventura and Los Angeles counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The LookOut news.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16)
|3 hr
|Norcal650
|99
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|20,859
|Woodland Hills Neighborhood Watch Use of High T...
|8 hr
|Newsroom_LA
|3
|L.A. Uses Illegal Methods, Brainwave Tumor ELF ...
|8 hr
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|Hundreds March In Anaheim, Demand Arrest Of LAP...
|10 hr
|Chico
|22
|Korean-American victorious at Spirit Awards
|13 hr
|slumdog indians
|2
|Oscars 2017 live updates: 'Moonlight' wins best...
|Tue
|john
|2
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC