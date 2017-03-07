State Legislators Put California's Ho...

State Legislators Put California's Housing Crisis in the Crosshairs

At a press conference in San Francisco Friday, state legislators announced their plans to tackle California's growing housing crisis. As a lack of new housing construction continues to make California unaffordable for all but the wealthiest households, Assemblymembers Phil Ting , Cecilia Aguiar-Curry , Richard Bloom , Rob Bonta , and Kevin Mullin convened Friday to discuss legislative steps they hope to take this year to help ease the growing affordability crisis.

