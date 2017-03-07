State Legislators Put California's Housing Crisis in the Crosshairs
At a press conference in San Francisco Friday, state legislators announced their plans to tackle California's growing housing crisis. As a lack of new housing construction continues to make California unaffordable for all but the wealthiest households, Assemblymembers Phil Ting , Cecilia Aguiar-Curry , Richard Bloom , Rob Bonta , and Kevin Mullin convened Friday to discuss legislative steps they hope to take this year to help ease the growing affordability crisis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at StreetsBlog.org.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jane Fonda reveals she was sexually abused and ...
|10 hr
|Well Well
|3
|Review: Cricket Wireless
|14 hr
|Cricket Wireless
|1
|Review: Office Depot
|14 hr
|Office Depot Ingl...
|1
|Review: Rally's/Checkers
|14 hr
|Rallys Inglewood
|1
|Review: Hometown Buffet
|15 hr
|Hometown Buffet I...
|1
|Review: Captial One Bank
|18 hr
|Captial One Ingle...
|1
|Review: Stater Bros. Markets
|18 hr
|Stater Bros Ingle...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC