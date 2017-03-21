Spring of 1967

Spring of 1967

Earl Mountbatten of Burma presents Elizabeth Taylor with the Oscar she won for her performance in 'Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?' at the 20th Annual British Film Academy Awards ceremony in London on April 24, 1967. Taylor was in Europe during the 39th Annual Academy Awards presentations held in Santa Monica, Calif., in March.

