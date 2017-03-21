Spring of 1967
Earl Mountbatten of Burma presents Elizabeth Taylor with the Oscar she won for her performance in 'Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?' at the 20th Annual British Film Academy Awards ceremony in London on April 24, 1967. Taylor was in Europe during the 39th Annual Academy Awards presentations held in Santa Monica, Calif., in March.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 min
|Bayonne
|20,930
|30 Countries Are Refusing To Take Back Illegals...
|2 hr
|Genl Forrest
|5
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|3 hr
|Well Well
|4,528
|Review: Citibank
|3 hr
|CITIBANK INGLEWOOD
|2
|Los Angles Mayor and council
|4 hr
|Johanathan Sharpie
|1
|Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16)
|5 hr
|longlivebowling
|21
|Review: Inglewood Towne Shopping Center
|13 hr
|COMING SOON 2019
|5
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC