Spike network to be spiked, rebranded...

Spike network to be spiked, rebranded as Paramount in 2018

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

This combination of file photos shows actor Michael Shannon, left, at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif., and actress Alicia Silverstone at the 9th Annual Women in Film Pre-Oscar Cocktail Party on Feb. 26, 2016, in Los Angeles. Manila Bulletin Cable television's Spike network will be transformed into the Paramount network early next year, introducing new series with stars to include Alicia Silverstone and Michael Shannon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Inglewood Towne Shopping Center 4 hr COMING SOON JUNE ... 7
News Owner Lisa Henson defends renovations on histor... 8 hr Gina 1
News North Hollywood school faces cuts because of ri... 8 hr Gina 1
News Signature ripple house by US designer celebrate... 8 hr GTA 1
Review: 99 Cents Only Store 10 hr 99 Cents Only Stores 20
Patriotism on display at Trump rally in California 11 hr actorvet 1
News Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Holly F... (Oct '12) 13 hr concerned citizen 5
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at March 30 at 9:05PM PDT

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,315 • Total comments across all topics: 279,942,491

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC