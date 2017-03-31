Spike network to be spiked, rebranded as Paramount in 2018

This combination of file photos shows actor Michael Shannon, left, at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif., and actress Alicia Silverstone at the 9th Annual Women in Film Pre-Oscar Cocktail Party on Feb. 26, 2016, in Los Angeles. Manila Bulletin Cable television's Spike network will be transformed into the Paramount network early next year, introducing new series with stars to include Alicia Silverstone and Michael Shannon.

