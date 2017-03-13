Sink Hole in Santa Monica Interrupts Water Service, Tangles Traffic
A sink hole on Colorado Avenue between 20th Street and Cloverfield Boulevard in Santa Monica cut off water to nearby customers and tangled traffic Wednesday following a water-main break the previous night, officials said. The sink hole measured approximately five feet by five feet, although to fix the problem workers had to make it larger, said Constance Farrell, a City spokesperson.
