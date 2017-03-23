Should Long Beach allow Airbnb and ot...

Should Long Beach allow Airbnb and other short-term rentals?

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

Jason Kantor had lived peacefully in Belmont Shore for 30 years, and then an investor bought the home next door and turned it into an Airbnb. “It's been hellacious,” he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Big Lots 3 hr INGLEWOOD BIG LOTS 17
Review: Rite Aid Pharmacy 4 hr INGLEWOOD RITE AID 20
Review: Check N' Go 4 hr INGLEWOOD CHECK N GO 20
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr Erik The Red 20,929
Review: Stater Bros. Markets 15 hr INGLEWOOD STATER ... 20
Review: Inglewood Towne Shopping Center 16 hr INGLEWOOD TOWNE C... 40
Tallen Abbas 17 hr Jordan jules 2
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,196 • Total comments across all topics: 279,812,261

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC