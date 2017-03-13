Sharing Stories Of 'Refugees'

Sharing Stories Of 'Refugees'

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WNYC-AM New York

PTV board of directors member Kim Luu-Ng, left, and author Dr. Viet Thanh Nguyen pose for a photo at LA Chefs for Human Rights at Cassia in Santa Monica, Calif. ; his new collection of eight stories exploring immigration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNYC-AM New York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Rite Aid Pharmacy 2 min RITE AID INGLEWOOD 10
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr That One White Guy 20,920
Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from... 2 hr cabbage patch kid... 25
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) 4 hr haHaha 829
Controversial Opinions Casting Call 5 hr cccasting 1
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 6 hr Well Well 4,522
Impeach Nancy pelosi for lying 7 hr Sarah 5
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,055 • Total comments across all topics: 279,602,871

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC