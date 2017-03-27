Science Inc targets $60 mln for secon...

Science Inc targets $60 mln for second venture fund

Read more: PE Hub

Science Inc is seeking to raise $60 million for its second venture fund, according to an SEC filing . Based in Santa Monica, California, Science Inc invests in digital tech-based companies.

