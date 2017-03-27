Santa Monica wins legal fight with pr...

Santa Monica wins legal fight with prolific short-term vacation rental host

A trial jury in Los Angeles County Superior Court has upheld 35 of 36 citations that the city filed against short-term rental company Globe Homes LLC, the city announced this week. Court records show the violations included operating without a business license, failure to pay a transient occupancy tax, and renting out a residential dwelling for 30 consecutive days or less.

