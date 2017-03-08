Santa Monica Police Seek Hit-and-Run Driver
Santa Monica Police are looking for the driver who struck a pedestrian in Ocean Park early Sunday morning and fled a scene. The vehicle is described as a silver, four-door "possible 2012-2016 Toyota Camry," said Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The LookOut news.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jane Fonda reveals she was sexually abused and ...
|17 hr
|Well Well
|3
|Review: Cricket Wireless
|22 hr
|Cricket Wireless
|1
|Review: Office Depot
|22 hr
|Office Depot Ingl...
|1
|Review: Rally's/Checkers
|22 hr
|Rallys Inglewood
|1
|Review: Hometown Buffet
|23 hr
|Hometown Buffet I...
|1
|Review: Captial One Bank
|Tue
|Captial One Ingle...
|1
|Korean-American victorious at Spirit Awards
|Mar 1
|slumdog indians
|2
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC