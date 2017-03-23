Santa Monica Library Mural Focus of Conservancy Presentation
The Santa Monica Conservancy will present an illustrated talk next month about a storied mural that found its way back to the beach City after years in storage in the nation's capital. The presentation is part of the Santa Monica Conservancy's Annual Meeting, which will take place April 8 at the Santa Monica Public Library where the murals are housed.
