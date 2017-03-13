Santa Monica Lawmaker's Bill to Allow Therapy Dogs in Court Wins Key Vote
A state bill proposed by a Santa Monica lawmaker to allow "therapy" dogs in court during witness testimony cleared a key hurdle on Tuesday, officials announced. The bill sponsored by Assembly Member Richard Bloom , passed the seven-member Assembly Committee on Public Safety unanimously, his office said.
