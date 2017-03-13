Santa Monica Lawmaker's Bill to Allow...

Santa Monica Lawmaker's Bill to Allow Therapy Dogs in Court Wins Key Vote

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The LookOut news

A state bill proposed by a Santa Monica lawmaker to allow "therapy" dogs in court during witness testimony cleared a key hurdle on Tuesday, officials announced. The bill sponsored by Assembly Member Richard Bloom , passed the seven-member Assembly Committee on Public Safety unanimously, his office said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The LookOut news.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Rite Aid Pharmacy 12 min RITE AID INGLEWOOD 6
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 24 min mexico 20,909
How to Make Alkaline Water 1 hr Star 5
News Gay pride parade to be replaced by anti-Trump p... 1 hr Jenna 8
Review: Panda Express 2 hr PANDA EXPRESS ING... 15
what are your opinions on frogs? (Jun '11) 3 hr nobody important 4
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 5 hr Good Yankee 4,519
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Ireland
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,320 • Total comments across all topics: 279,572,551

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC