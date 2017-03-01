Santa Monica Is About to Get a New Po...

Santa Monica Is About to Get a New Powerhouse Duo of Restaurants

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Eater

Last we left the former Josie space in Santa Monica, a few new faces had emerged with plans to bring something fun to that stretch of Pico Boulevard. The primary players were none other than Raphael Lunetta , the longtime Westside chef responsible for such big spots as JiRaffe , and the Divid + Conquer, Inc. team from Maple Block Meat Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2 Dead After Car Slams Into Tree In Fullerton 1 hr tellinitlikeitis 2
News Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as... 2 hr MAGA2016 59
Los Angeles Metro Brown Line light rail phase tour 6 hr LA METRO BROWN LINE 14
Review: MI Windows and Doors (Apr '09) 6 hr KarenRay 119
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr Tom 20,861
maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16) 15 hr Norcal650 99
News Korean-American victorious at Spirit Awards Wed slumdog indians 2
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,674 • Total comments across all topics: 279,260,337

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC