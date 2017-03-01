Santa Monica Is About to Get a New Powerhouse Duo of Restaurants
Last we left the former Josie space in Santa Monica, a few new faces had emerged with plans to bring something fun to that stretch of Pico Boulevard. The primary players were none other than Raphael Lunetta , the longtime Westside chef responsible for such big spots as JiRaffe , and the Divid + Conquer, Inc. team from Maple Block Meat Co.
