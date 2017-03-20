Santa Monica High freshman dies after...

Santa Monica High freshman dies after falling from apartment building while on LSD, school says

A student practices on the field on the campus of Santa Monica High School. A 15-year-old Santa Monica High student died after trying the drug LSD over the weekend and falling from an apartment building balcony, school officials said Monday.

