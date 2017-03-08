Santa Monica City Councils Steps Closer to Allowing Medicinal 'Pot Shops'
The Santa Monica City Council on Tuesday ordered drafting an ordinance allowing medical marijuana dispensaries, but balked at taking similar action for future shops selling to recreational users. The 5-0 vote will allow medical pot shops be granted permits after an arduous vetting process.
