Santa Monica City Councils Steps Clos...

Santa Monica City Councils Steps Closer to Allowing Medicinal 'Pot Shops'

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The LookOut news

The Santa Monica City Council on Tuesday ordered drafting an ordinance allowing medical marijuana dispensaries, but balked at taking similar action for future shops selling to recreational users. The 5-0 vote will allow medical pot shops be granted permits after an arduous vetting process.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The LookOut news.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Marshalls 10 min MARSHALLS INGLEWOOD 1
News Judge orders murder trial for seven in teen's s... (Sep '10) 45 min Ssk 41
Review: Target 1 hr TARGET INGLEWOOD 1
Review: Tommy Hilfiger 3 hr TOMMY HILFIGER IN... 1
Review: Lane Bryant 4 hr LANE BRYANT INGLE... 1
Congressmen Norcross brother member of Trumps S... 5 hr Town 1
Review: Apple Store 6 hr Apple Store 1
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,873 • Total comments across all topics: 279,428,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC